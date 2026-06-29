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Iran war live: Tehran insists on control of Hormuz amid reports of US talks

Washington and Tehran have agreed to stop attacks and renew talks in the Qatari capital, Doha, Axios reports.

A cargo ship is pictured off coast of the Khor Fakkan Container Terminal, the only natural deep-sea port in the region and one of the major container ports in Sharjah Emirate, along the Gulf of Oman on June 28, 2026.
Video Duration 02 minutes 52 seconds 02:52

US and Iran trade strikes days after peace agreement

By Jillian Kestler-D'Amours and Daniel Khalili-Tari
Published On 29 Jun 2026

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  • The United States and Iran have agreed to halt attacks and meet in the Qatari capital, Doha, on Tuesday to resolve their dispute over the Strait of Hormuz, the Axios news site reports.
  • Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says responsibility for the Strait of Hormuz lies solely with Tehran and warns that any attempt to bypass its preferred route in the waterway will cause “tension and escalation”.