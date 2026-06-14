Live updatesLive updates,
Iran war live: Trump says deal to be signed today; Tehran urges caution
US and Iran appear close to signing the first stage of a peace deal, the two sides differ on when it will be signed.
Published On 14 Jun 2026
- US President Donald Trump says a deal to stop the war on Iran could be signed as early as Sunday. Tehran has rejected the timeline but says the signing could happen in the “coming days”.
- Trump says the Strait of Hormuz will “open to all” once the deal is signed and claims the US will eventually get Iran’s nuclear material.