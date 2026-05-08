Live updatesLive updates,
Iran war live: Trump says ceasefire still ‘in effect’ as Iran, US clash
Iran accused the US of violating the ceasefire by targeting Iranian vessels and carrying out strikes on coastal areas.
live
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
Published On 8 May 2026
- Iran’s military said United States forces targeted an Iranian oil tanker in coastal waters and a second vessel near the United Arab Emirates’ Fujairah port, while US air strikes hit civilian areas in Bandar Khamir, Sirik and Qeshm Island in southern Iran. Iranian air defences were also active over western Tehran.
- The US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) said its naval forces came under Iranian missile, drone and fast boat attack in the Strait of Hormuz and responded by eliminating “inbound threats and targeted Iranian military facilities responsible for attacking US forces”.