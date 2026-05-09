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Iran war live: US expects Tehran’s reply to peace deal; ‘clashes’ in Hormuz
Israeli attacks killed at least 31 people in southern Lebanon on Friday, including a rescue worker, Lebanon’s official National News Agency said.
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Published On 9 May 2026
- United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters that Washington should receive a response from Iran on Friday to a US proposal to end the war.
- Iran’s Fars news agency reported “sporadic clashes” between Iranian and US naval forces in the Strait of Hormuz.