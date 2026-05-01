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Iran war live: Tehran says US ports siege ‘intolerable’; Trump mulls action

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Al Jazeera Live

By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaid Sabah
Published On 1 May 2026

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  • Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said the US naval siege of Iranian ports amounts to an “extension of military operations” by Washington and is “intolerable”.
  • US President Donald Trump says “we might need” to restart war with Iran, adds that “nobody knows what the talks are except myself and a couple of other people”.