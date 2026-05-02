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Iran war live: Trump says no ‘early’ end to war, unhappy with Tehran offer
White House officially tells Congress that hostilities with Iran have ‘terminated’ despite continued presence of US troops in Middle East.
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Published On 2 May 2026
- US President Donald Trump has expressed dissatisfaction with Iran’s latest peace proposal, saying “they’re asking for things I can’t agree to”, and warned against “early” end to the conflict “and have this kind of problem arise in three more years”.
- The US has warned shipping that pays tolls or other fees to Iran to transit the Strait of Hormuz risks being sanctioned by Washington.