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Trump live: US president safe after shots fired near correspondents’ dinner
Trump says the shooter has been apprehended and that First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President JD Vance are ‘in perfect condition’.
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Published On 26 Apr 2026
- US President Donald Trump and members of his cabinet were rushed out of the White House correspondents’ dinner at a hotel in Washington, DC, after shots were fired outside the event.
- Trump is safe and says the shooter has been apprehended.