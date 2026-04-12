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Iran war live: Historic face-to-face talks with US continue in Islamabad

The Strait of Hormuz is believed to be a key sticking point as Iran and the US continue negotiations in the Pakistani capital.

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A man walks past a billboard near the media centre as delegations from the United States and Iran are expected to hold peace talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, April 11, 2026.
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Al Jazeera Live

By Heba Habib, Zsombor Peter and Danai Nesta Kupemba
Published On 12 Apr 2026

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  • Iran and the US continue historic face-to-face talks in Pakistan’s Islamabad, with the Strait of Hormuz believed to be a key sticking point.
  • US President Donald Trump says Washington is engaged in “very deep” negotiations with Iran and has won the war regardless of how the talks conclude.