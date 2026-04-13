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Iran war live: US military says it will block Iranian traffic in Hormuz

CENTCOM says the blockade will begin at 14:00 GMT, as Iran warns of even higher prices at the pump.

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Relatives mourn over the bodies of four members of the Saeed family, Taleen (1.5 years old), Qassem (26), Khalil (60) and Fatima (39), killed in an Israeli strike in the village of Srifa, at the Al Kharab mosque in Tyre, Lebanon, April 12, 2026.
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Al Jazeera Live

By Stephen Quillen, Heba Habib and Danai Nesta Kupemba
Published On 13 Apr 2026

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  • The US military says it will block all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports, starting at 10am ET (14:00 GMT) today.
  • Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says any military vessel that approaches the Strait of Hormuz will be considered in violation of the ceasefire and “will be dealt with severely”.