Iran live: Senate fails to curb Trump’s war powers; Israel pounds Lebanon
US and Israel bombard Iran as Israeli forces hammer Lebanon and the widening conflict causes energy prices to spike.
Published On 5 Mar 2026
- The United States and Israel continue to pound Iran, killing at least 1,045 people since Saturday, as Israeli forces also hammer Lebanon.
- The US Senate has blocked a resolution to curb President Donald Trump’s military campaign against Iran, voting 53 to 47 against the procedural motion.