Iran live: Senate fails to curb Trump’s war powers; Israel pounds Lebanon

US and Israel bombard Iran as Israeli forces hammer Lebanon and the widening conflict causes energy prices to spike.

People pray, following a strike on a police station, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 4, 2026.
How US-Israel strikes are reshaping Iran’s military and leadership

By Ted Regencia, Priyanka Shankar and Fiona Kelliher
Published On 5 Mar 2026

  • The United States and Israel continue to pound Iran, killing at least 1,045 people since Saturday, as Israeli forces also hammer Lebanon.
  • The US Senate has blocked a resolution to curb President Donald Trump’s military campaign against Iran, voting 53 to 47 against the procedural motion.