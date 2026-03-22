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Iran war live: Trump threatens to attack power plants over Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump threatens to ‘obliterate’ Iran’s power plants if it fails to open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours. 

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An Israeli soldier uses a torch to inspect the damage after Iranian missile barrages struck Dimona, amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, in southern Israel March 21, 2026.
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Al Jazeera Live

By Ted Regencia
Published On 22 Mar 2026

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  • US President Donald Trump threatens to “obliterate” Iran’s power plants if it fails to open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.
  • Iran attacks southern Israel, wounding dozens in the cities of Dimona and Arad, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling it a “difficult evening of battle”.