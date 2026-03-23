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Iran war live: Tehran vows to ‘completely close’ Hormuz if power plants hit

US-Israel attacks on Iran continue as Israeli forces blow up the Qasimiyah Bridge in south Lebanon.

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Smoke rises after an Israeli strike on a bridge, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, near Qasmiyeh, Lebanon, March 22, 2026.
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Al Jazeera Live

By Ted Regencia and Zaid Sabah
Published On 23 Mar 2026

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  • Iran says it will completely shut the Strait of Hormuz and launch retaliatory attacks on regional energy and water infrastructure if the US attacks its power plants.
  • Israeli forces blow up the Qasimiyah Bridge in south Lebanon, in an attack President Joseph Aoun says is a “prelude to ground invasion”.