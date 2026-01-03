Live updatesLive updates,
Live: Venezuela’s capital hit by explosions, Caracas blames the US
At least 7 explosions have been heard in Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, followed by a low-flying aircraft, according to The Associated Press.
Published On 3 Jan 2026
- At least 7 explosions have been heard in Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, followed by a low-flying aircraft, according to The Associated Press. The southern area of the capital city, located near a major military base, was reportedly without electricity.
- Venezuela’s government accuses the US of attacking civilian and military installations in multiple states; no word from the US.