Live updates,

LIVE: Venezuela’s Maduro arrives in New York after ‘capture’

The United States has bombed Venezuela and toppled Nicolas Maduro, who was seized and taken to New York.

An airplane carrying captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro lands at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, NY. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Video Duration 01 minutes 03 seconds 01:03

‘Team’ from US to run Venezuela after 'capture’ of Maduro

By Brian Osgood
Published On 3 Jan 2026

Save

  • After months of threats and pressure tactics, the United States has bombed Venezuela and toppled its president, Nicolas Maduro, who was seized and taken to New York, where he will be put on trial.
  • Maduro arrived on Saturday evening at a military base in the US after his “capture” by US forces in Caracas.