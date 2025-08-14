Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills at least 100 in a day, 8 more starve to death in Gaza
Large swaths of northern Gaza have been turned into ‘lifeless wastelands’ due to Israel’s intensifying assault.
- At least 100 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza on Wednesday, as Al Jazeera’s correspondent reports that large swaths of the enclave’s north have been turned into “lifeless wastelands” due to Israel’s intensifying assault.
- At least eight more people, including three children, have starved to death, bringing the total number of hunger-related deaths in the enclave to 235, including 106 children, Gaza’s Ministry of Health said.