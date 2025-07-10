Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills 13 in central Gaza as ‘difficult’ truce talks continue
US President Donald Trump says he is optimistic of a ceasefire deal being secured ‘this week or next’.
- US President Donald Trump extends timeframe for a truce, saying there is a “very good chance” of a deal in Gaza this week or next, but Hamas says talks in Qatar have been “difficult” because of Israel’s stubbornness.
- Israeli forces intensify air attacks on Gaza, killing at least 13 and wounding dozens in a single strike on central Deir el-Balah.