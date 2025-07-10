Live updates,

LIVE: Israel kills 13 in central Gaza as ‘difficult’ truce talks continue

US President Donald Trump says he is optimistic of a ceasefire deal being secured ‘this week or next’.

Palestinians inspect the site of Israeli strikes on buildings at Gaza's Old City market, in Gaza City July 9, 2025. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas
Video Duration 02 minutes 55 seconds 02:55

Palestinian children killed at GHF aid sites in Gaza

By Alastair McCreadyTed Regencia and Tim Hume
Published On 10 Jul 2025
  • US President Donald Trump extends timeframe for a truce, saying there is a “very good chance” of a deal in Gaza this week or next, but Hamas says talks in Qatar have been “difficult” because of Israel’s stubbornness.
  • Israeli forces intensify air attacks on Gaza, killing at least 13 and wounding dozens in a single strike on central Deir el-Balah.