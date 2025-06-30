Live updatesLive updates,
Trump live: US Senate debates big bill of tax breaks and spending cuts
Democrats have criticised Republican president’s revised budget for cuts to social welfare spending and tax benefits for the wealthy.
- The United States Senate has started debating President Donald Trump’s megabill on tax breaks and sweeping cuts to healthcare and food programmes.
- The 940-page proposal has been met with strong criticism from the opposition Democratic Party as well as some members of Trump’s Republican Party.