Live updates,

LIVE: Trump says US has bombed 3 nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow

US attacks three Iranian nuclear sites, joining Israeli air campaign as Tehran promises to retaliate.

The Israeli flag is reflected in the windows of a damaged building in Ramat Gan, Israel, two days after it was hit by a missile launched from Iran, Saturday, June 21, 2025.
[Ohad Zwigenberg/ AP]
By Brian Osgood and Ali Harb
Published On 22 Jun 2025
  • US President Donald Trump says American forces have conducted “very successful” strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan and that all US planes are now out of Iranian airspace.
  • Israel’s attacks on Iran continue, with Israeli forces targeting military facilities and nuclear sites. Earlier, Iran launched dozens of drones towards Israel.