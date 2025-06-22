Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Trump says US has bombed 3 nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow
US attacks three Iranian nuclear sites, joining Israeli air campaign as Tehran promises to retaliate.
- US President Donald Trump says American forces have conducted “very successful” strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan and that all US planes are now out of Iranian airspace.
- Israel’s attacks on Iran continue, with Israeli forces targeting military facilities and nuclear sites. Earlier, Iran launched dozens of drones towards Israel.