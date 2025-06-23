Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Iran vows to retaliate over US attacks; Trump warns of regime change
Israel and Iran continue to trade attacks as Donald Trump hints at possible regime change in Tehran.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- US President Donald Trump hints at possible regime change in Tehran, a day after striking Iran’s nuclear sites, saying, “If the current Iranian regime is unable to make Iran great again, why wouldn’t there be a regime change?”
- Israel and Iran continue to trade attacks, as the world braces for Iran’s response to the US bombardment of its nuclear facilities.