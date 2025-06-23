Live updates,

LIVE: Iran vows to retaliate over US attacks; Trump warns of regime change

Israel and Iran continue to trade attacks as Donald Trump hints at possible regime change in Tehran.

People attend a protest against the U.S attack on nuclear sites, amid the Iran-Israel conflict, in Tehran, Iran, June 22, 2025.
By Joseph Stepansky and Ted Regencia
Published On 23 Jun 2025
  • US President Donald Trump hints at possible regime change in Tehran, a day after striking Iran’s nuclear sites, saying, “If the current Iranian regime is unable to make Iran great again, why wouldn’t there be a regime change?”
  • Israel and Iran continue to trade attacks, as the world braces for Iran’s response to the US bombardment of its nuclear facilities.