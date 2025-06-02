Live updatesLive updates,
South Korea snap election live: Lee Jae-myung, Kim Moon-soo face off
Voters are choosing a new president to replace Yoon Suk-yeol, who was removed from office over his ill-fated martial law bid in December.
- Voters in South Korea are choosing a successor to former President Yoon Suk-yeol, who was impeached and removed from office over his brief, ill-fated martial law bid in December.
- Opinion polls favour Lee Jae-myung of the opposition Democratic Party of Korea over Kim Moon-soo of the governing conservative People Power Party.