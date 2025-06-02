Live updates,

South Korea snap election live: Lee Jae-myung, Kim Moon-soo face off

Voters are choosing a new president to replace Yoon Suk-yeol, who was removed from office over his ill-fated martial law bid in December.

South Korea's presidential candidates, Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party, Kwon Young-guk of the Democratic Labor Party, Kim Moon Soo of the People Power Party and Lee Jun-seok of the New Reform Party pose for photograph ahead of a third televised presidential debate for the forthcoming June 3 presidential election at MBC studio on May 27, 2025 in Seoul, South Korea.
Early voting opens in South Korea’s snap election after Yoon’s impeachment

By Lyndal Rowlands and David D. Lee
Published On 2 Jun 2025