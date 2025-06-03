Live updatesLive updates,
South Korea election 2025 results live: Turnout high as polls close
South Korea’s three major broadcasters are expected to publish a joint exit poll shortly after polls close at 8pm local time (11:00 GMT).
- Polls are set to close shortly in South Korea’s snap presidential election, called after former leader Yoon Suk-yeol was impeached and removed from office over his shock martial law decree.
