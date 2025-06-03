Live updates,

South Korea election 2025 results live: Turnout high as polls close

South Korea’s three major broadcasters are expected to publish a joint exit poll shortly after polls close at 8pm local time (11:00 GMT).

Video Duration 05 minutes 00 seconds 05:00

South Korea votes in snap presidential poll after failed martial law bid

By Stephen Quillen
Published On 3 Jun 2025
  • Polls are set to close shortly in South Korea’s snap presidential election, called after former leader Yoon Suk-yeol was impeached and removed from office over his shock martial law decree.
  • South Korea’s three major broadcasters – KBS, MBC and SBS – will publish a joint exit poll shortly after polls close at 8pm local time (11:00 GMT).