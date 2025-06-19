Live updates,

LIVE: Israel attacks Iran security agency; Trump mulls joining conflict

Israel and Iran continue to trade attacks as Trump says he’s still weighing his options on US military intervention in the conflict.

Members of the Israeli special forces check the apparent remains of a ballistic missile lying on the ground before being evacuated from the location where they were found, following missile attacks by Iran on Israel, in northern Israel, June 18, 2025.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

By Alastair McCready
Published On 19 Jun 2025
  • Israel says it’s destroyed Iran’s internal security headquarters in Tehran, as Iran fires more missiles towards Israeli territory.
  • US President Donald Trump says he’s still weighing his options on US military intervention in the escalating hostilities.