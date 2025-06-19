Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel attacks Iran security agency; Trump mulls joining conflict
Israel and Iran continue to trade attacks as Trump says he’s still weighing his options on US military intervention in the conflict.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israel says it’s destroyed Iran’s internal security headquarters in Tehran, as Iran fires more missiles towards Israeli territory.
- US President Donald Trump says he’s still weighing his options on US military intervention in the escalating hostilities.