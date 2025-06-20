Live updates,

LIVE: Israel, Iran trade missile fire; Iran’s FM to meet European officials

US President Donald Trump says decision on joining Israel’s attack on Iran will be made in the next two weeks.

FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises following an Israeli attack in Tehran, Iran, June 18, 2025. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY/File Photo
By Alastair McCready and Jillian Kestler-D'Amours
Published On 20 Jun 2025
  • The White House says, due to “chance of negotiation”, the president will decide within the next two weeks whether the US will join the Israel-Iran conflict.
  • Iran’s foreign minister is scheduled to meet today in Geneva with counterparts from France, Germany and the United Kingdom for talks on Tehran’s nuclear programme and ending Israel’s attacks.