LIVE: Israel, Iran trade missile fire; Iran’s FM to meet European officials
US President Donald Trump says decision on joining Israel’s attack on Iran will be made in the next two weeks.
- The White House says, due to “chance of negotiation”, the president will decide within the next two weeks whether the US will join the Israel-Iran conflict.
- Iran’s foreign minister is scheduled to meet today in Geneva with counterparts from France, Germany and the United Kingdom for talks on Tehran’s nuclear programme and ending Israel’s attacks.