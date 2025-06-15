Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Iran fires missiles as Israel strikes oil facility in Tehran
Efforts continue to bring massive fire at Shahran oil facility in Tehran under control, Iranian state media report.
- Iran launches missiles at targets across Israel, including the port city of Haifa, after Israeli forces bombed civilian and energy infrastructure across Iran.
- Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says it targeted Israeli energy infrastructure, while Israeli emergency services said the attacks killed at least three people in northern parts of the country.