LIVE: Iran fires missiles as Israel strikes oil facility in Tehran

Efforts continue to bring massive fire at Shahran oil facility in Tehran under control, Iranian state media report.

Missiles launched from Iran towards Israel
By Jillian Kestler-D'Amours and Brian Osgood
Published On 15 Jun 2025
  • Iran launches missiles at targets across Israel, including the port city of Haifa, after Israeli forces bombed civilian and energy infrastructure across Iran.
  • Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says it targeted Israeli energy infrastructure, while Israeli emergency services said the attacks killed at least three people in northern parts of the country.