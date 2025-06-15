Live updates,

Israel-Iran live news: Missile hits Haifa, Trump calls for a deal

US President Donald Trump suggest Iran and Israel might need to “fight it out” first before reaching a deal.

epaselect epa12177680 Wounded people react following an Israel airstrike in central Tehran, Iran, 15 June 2025. Israel and Iran have been exchanging fire since Israel attacked Iran on 13 June 2025 as part of operation 'Rising Lion'. EPA-EFE/AMIR KHOLOUSI
By Ted Regencia
Published On 15 Jun 2025
  • Iranian missiles hit the Israeli coastal city of Haifa, wounding several people, as Iran and Israel continue to trade attacks.
  • The death toll in Iran has risen to 224, including 70 women and children. The intelligence chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and two other generals were killed in Israeli attacks on Sunday.