Israel-Iran live news: Missile hits Haifa, Trump calls for a deal
US President Donald Trump suggest Iran and Israel might need to “fight it out” first before reaching a deal.
- Iranian missiles hit the Israeli coastal city of Haifa, wounding several people, as Iran and Israel continue to trade attacks.
- The death toll in Iran has risen to 224, including 70 women and children. The intelligence chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and two other generals were killed in Israeli attacks on Sunday.