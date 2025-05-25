Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israeli raid kills Gaza doctor’s 9 children; boy starves to death
Gaza officials says killing children has ‘become a pastime’ for Israeli soldiers.
- Israel’s military says it is “reviewing” an attack that killed nine of Dr Alaa al-Najjar’s 10 children in Khan Younis as Gaza officials say killing innocent children has “become a pastime” for Israeli soldiers.
- Four-year-old Mohammed Yassine dies from a lack of food as the World Food Programme warns that more than 70,000 children in Gaza face acute levels of malnutrition.