LIVE: Israel bombs Gaza school, kills 19; EU, Arab nations urge end to war

Israel kills two Red Cross workers and 11-year-old influencer Yaqeen Hammad after seizing 77 percent of Gaza’s land.

Madrid Group meeting: Spain advocates suspending EU-Israel deal over Gaza war

By Lyndal Rowlands and Ted Regencia
Published On 26 May 2025
  • Israeli forces pound Gaza, killing 19 at a school-turned-shelter as well as two Red Cross workers, a journalist and several children, including Gaza’s youngest influencer Yaqeen Hammad, 11.
  • Spain urges the world to consider sanctions on Israel as it hosts foreign ministers from 20 European and Arab nations in the Spanish capital, Madrid, to push for a two-state solution.