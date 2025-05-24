Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israeli attacks kill 76; no aid relief yet for besieged northern Gaza
UN secretary-general says Israel’s war on Gaza is intensifying ‘with atrocious levels of death and destruction’.
- Israeli attacks have killed at least 76 people across Gaza since early on Friday, medical sources tell Al Jazeera, and casualties continue to mount amid ongoing strikes.
- Witnesses to Israel’s bombing of a family home in Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp that left some 50 people dead or missing told Al Jazeera that “the Israeli military is killing civilians for fun”.