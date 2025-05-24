Live updates,

LIVE: Israeli attacks kill 76; no aid relief yet for besieged northern Gaza

UN secretary-general says Israel’s war on Gaza is intensifying ‘with atrocious levels of death and destruction’.

Mourners react as they attend the funeral of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes, at Nasser hospital, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 23, 2025. REUTERS/Hatem Khaled TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Mourners attend the funeral of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Friday [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
By Alastair McCready
Published On 24 May 2025
  • Israeli attacks have killed at least 76 people across Gaza since early on Friday, medical sources tell Al Jazeera, and casualties continue to mount amid ongoing strikes.
  • Witnesses to Israel’s bombing of a family home in Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp that left some 50 people dead or missing told Al Jazeera that “the Israeli military is killing civilians for fun”.