Ramaphosa-Trump meeting live: SA visit amid Afrikaner ‘genocide’ claims

Trump has amplified claims that South African leader oversees anti-white policies, which Ramaphosa firmly rejects.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to journalists in Cape Town, South Africa [File: Nardus Engelbrecht]
By Ali Harb
Published On 21 May 2025
  • South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will meet Donald Trump in Washington, DC, at 12:45pm (16:45 GMT) amid tensions over Washington’s resettlement of Afrikaners, who the US president claims are the victims of “genocide”.
  • Ramaphosa’s office says Trump must prove the charge that white South Africans are persecuted if it continues to push the claim after Ramaphosa’s government has repeatedly rejected it.