Ramaphosa-Trump meeting live: SA visit amid Afrikaner ‘genocide’ claims
Trump has amplified claims that South African leader oversees anti-white policies, which Ramaphosa firmly rejects.
- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will meet Donald Trump in Washington, DC, at 12:45pm (16:45 GMT) amid tensions over Washington’s resettlement of Afrikaners, who the US president claims are the victims of “genocide”.
- Ramaphosa’s office says Trump must prove the charge that white South Africans are persecuted if it continues to push the claim after Ramaphosa’s government has repeatedly rejected it.