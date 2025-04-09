Live updates,

LIVE: Israel kills 26 in Gaza, closes UN schools in occupied East Jerusalem

Attacks come as UN chief says Gaza has become a ‘killing field’ and slams Israel’s continued blockade on aid.

Men carry the bagged-body of one of the victims killed by Israeli air strikes on the Sabah family building in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, at the Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah on April 8, 2025.
'Gaza is a killing field and civilians are in an endless death loop': Guterres warns

By Al Jazeera Staff
Published On 9 Apr 2025
  • UN chief Antonio Guterres says Gaza has become “a killing field” as Israeli forces continue bombarding the enclave, killing at least 26 Palestinians since the early hours of Tuesday.
  • Israeli police and officials have shut down six schools affiliated with UNRWA in occupied East Jerusalem and ordered their closure.