LIVE: Israel kills 26 in Gaza, closes UN schools in occupied East Jerusalem
Attacks come as UN chief says Gaza has become a ‘killing field’ and slams Israel’s continued blockade on aid.
- UN chief Antonio Guterres says Gaza has become “a killing field” as Israeli forces continue bombarding the enclave, killing at least 26 Palestinians since the early hours of Tuesday.
- Israeli police and officials have shut down six schools affiliated with UNRWA in occupied East Jerusalem and ordered their closure.