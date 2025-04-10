Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills 35 as Gaza City neighbourhood block bombed to rubble
Rescue workers and relatives dig with their ‘bare hands’ in search for at least 80 people still missing under buildings destroyed in Israeli ‘massacre’.
- Multiple Israeli strikes on residential buildings in Gaza City’s Shujayea neighbourhood kill at least 35 Palestinians and wound a further 55 while 80 people remain missing under the rubble.
- Shujayea attack witnesses say Israeli bombing was “a massacre with the full meaning of the word” as an overwhelmed hospital appeals for blood donations to treat dozens of badly injured survivors.