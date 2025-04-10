Live updates,

LIVE: Israel kills 35 as Gaza City neighbourhood block bombed to rubble

Rescue workers and relatives dig with their ‘bare hands’ in search for at least 80 people still missing under buildings destroyed in Israeli ‘massacre’.

A Palestinian man lies stranded under rubble at the site of an Israeli strike on a house in Shejaia in Gaza City, April 9, 2025. REUTERS/Stringer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
By Alastair McCready
Published On 10 Apr 2025
  • Multiple Israeli strikes on residential buildings in Gaza City’s Shujayea neighbourhood kill at least 35 Palestinians and wound a further 55 while 80 people remain missing under the rubble.
  • Shujayea attack witnesses say Israeli bombing was “a massacre with the full meaning of the word” as an overwhelmed hospital appeals for blood donations to treat dozens of badly injured survivors.