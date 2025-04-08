Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel pounds Gaza; Trump, Netanyahu discuss displacing Palestinians
US, Israeli leaders discuss Gaza at the White House as heads of six UN agencies call for an urgent renewal of the ceasefire.
- Israeli forces continue bombarding Gaza, killing at least 60 people since the early hours of Monday and displacing more than 400,000 others since ending the ceasefire on March 18.
- US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have met at the White House and discussed countries that would be “amenable” to taking Palestinians forcibly displaced from Gaza.