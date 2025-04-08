Live updates,

LIVE: Israel pounds Gaza; Trump, Netanyahu discuss displacing Palestinians

US, Israeli leaders discuss Gaza at the White House as heads of six UN agencies call for an urgent renewal of the ceasefire.

Mourners react next to the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes, at Nasser hospital, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 7, 2025.
Video Duration 02 minutes 01 seconds 02:01

Israeli attacks in Gaza killing or injuring ‘100 children a day’

By Royce Kurmelovs
Published On 8 Apr 2025
  • Israeli forces continue bombarding Gaza, killing at least 60 people since the early hours of Monday and displacing more than 400,000 others since ending the ceasefire on March 18.
  • US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have met at the White House and discussed countries that would be “amenable” to taking Palestinians forcibly displaced from Gaza.