LIVE: Israel accused of war crimes after video shows attack on 15 medics

Palestinian Civil Defence and rights groups accuse Israel of war crimes after a new video emerges of the killing of 15 medics in Gaza.

A Palestinian casualty is brought to Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital, following an Israeli strike, in Gaza City, April 4, 2025
[Dawoud Abu Alkas/ Reuters]
By Ted Regencia
Published On 6 Apr 2025
  • Outrage grows after new footage of an Israeli attack that killed 15 medics in Gaza shows soldiers firing on emergency workers in highly reflective vests inside clearly marked vehicles.
  • Protesters rally in the United States ahead of a visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington, DC.