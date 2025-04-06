Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel accused of war crimes after video shows attack on 15 medics
Palestinian Civil Defence and rights groups accuse Israel of war crimes after a new video emerges of the killing of 15 medics in Gaza.
- Outrage grows after new footage of an Israeli attack that killed 15 medics in Gaza shows soldiers firing on emergency workers in highly reflective vests inside clearly marked vehicles.
- Protesters rally in the United States ahead of a visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington, DC.