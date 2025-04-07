Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills 50 in Gaza, orders Palestinians in Deir el-Balah to flee
Israel’s military issues new displacement orders after Hamas fires a barrage of rockets at Ashdod and Ashkelon.
- Israel issues displacement orders for five neighbourhoods of Deir el-Balah in central Gaza, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promises “a strong response” to a rocket attack from the area.
- Israeli forces kill more than 50 people in Gaza, two in southern Lebanon, as an Israeli settler shoots dead a Palestinian-American boy in the occupied West Bank.