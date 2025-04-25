Live updates,

Live: Israeli strikes kill over 60 in Gaza as entire families targeted

Gaza’s Health Ministry warns of ‘catastrophic situation’ due to lack of medical supplies amid Israel’s total blockade of the enclave.

A wounded Palestinian mother with her wounded daughter inside an ambulance following an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City, northern Gaza, on April 24, 2025 [Mohammed Saber/EPA]
Published On 25 Apr 2025
  • More than 60 people have been reported killed in Gaza since early on Thursday and casualties continue to mount as Israel carries out early morning attacks on the Palestinian territory.
  • The Palestinian Civil Defence and medics said 12 people from the same family in north Gaza’s Jabalia were among those killed in the Israeli attacks.