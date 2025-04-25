Live updatesLive updates,
Live: Israeli strikes kill over 60 in Gaza as entire families targeted
Gaza’s Health Ministry warns of ‘catastrophic situation’ due to lack of medical supplies amid Israel’s total blockade of the enclave.
- More than 60 people have been reported killed in Gaza since early on Thursday and casualties continue to mount as Israel carries out early morning attacks on the Palestinian territory.
- The Palestinian Civil Defence and medics said 12 people from the same family in north Gaza’s Jabalia were among those killed in the Israeli attacks.