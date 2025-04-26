Live updatesLive updates,
Live: Israel inflicts ‘man-made starvation’ on Gaza as new attacks kill 45
‘Children are starving’ in Gaza, UN official warns, as Israel continues eight-week blockade on food, water, medicine.
- The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) says Israel is inflicting “man-made” and “politically motivated starvation” on Gaza as the UN’s World Food Programme reports aid stocks in the enclave are completely depleted.
- Michael Fakhri, UN rapporteur on the right to food, said Israel has blockaded Gaza for more than 50 days and continues “executing this starvation campaign with no repercussions”.