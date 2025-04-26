Live updates,

Live: Israel inflicts ‘man-made starvation’ on Gaza as new attacks kill 45

‘Children are starving’ in Gaza, UN official warns, as Israel continues eight-week blockade on food, water, medicine.

Hungry Palestinian children at a charity food kitchen in Jabalia, northern Gaza, on April 24, 2025 [Haitham Imad/EPA]
By Alastair McCready
Published On 26 Apr 2025
  • The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) says Israel is inflicting “man-made” and “politically motivated starvation” on Gaza as the UN’s World Food Programme reports aid stocks in the enclave are completely depleted.
  • Michael Fakhri, UN rapporteur on the right to food, said Israel has blockaded Gaza for more than 50 days and continues “executing this starvation campaign with no repercussions”.