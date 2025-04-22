LIVE: Israel kills 29 in Gaza; Netanyahu vows powerful response to Houthis

Israeli attacks include the bombing of a tent camp in Gaza City that caused a fire and killed at least four people.

A boy and girl sit by the ruins of a destroyed building in Gaza City on April 21, 2025
Israeli forces kill multiple people in attacks on tent camps across Gaza

Published On 22 Apr 2025
  • Israeli forces killed at least 29 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip on Monday, medics say, including four in an attack on a tent camp in Gaza City.
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised “a powerful response” to Yemen’s Houthis after the rebels claimed more attacks on Israel, as well as US aircraft carriers in the Red Sea.