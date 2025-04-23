Live updates,

LIVE: Israel attacks children’s hospital in Gaza; polio campaign at a halt

Israeli air strike hits El Dorra Pediatric Hospital in Gaza City as health officials raise alarm over the suspension of a UN-backed polio vaccination campaign.

Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike that hit machinery, in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, April 22, 2025.
Israeli blockade on Gaza: Food and aid supplies running out across the strip

By Ted Regencia
Published On 23 Apr 2025
  • Israeli forces continue bombarding Gaza, attacking El Dorra Pediatric Hospital in Gaza City, and killing at least 32 Palestinians across the Strip on Tuesday.
  • Gaza’s Health Ministry says a United Nations-backed polio campaign meant to vaccinate more than 600,000 children had been suspended due to Israel’s ongoing blockade.