Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel attacks children’s hospital in Gaza; polio campaign at a halt
Israeli air strike hits El Dorra Pediatric Hospital in Gaza City as health officials raise alarm over the suspension of a UN-backed polio vaccination campaign.
- Israeli forces continue bombarding Gaza, attacking El Dorra Pediatric Hospital in Gaza City, and killing at least 32 Palestinians across the Strip on Tuesday.
- Gaza’s Health Ministry says a United Nations-backed polio campaign meant to vaccinate more than 600,000 children had been suspended due to Israel’s ongoing blockade.