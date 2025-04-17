Live updatesLive updates,
Trump live: President calls for ‘termination’ of Fed Chair Jerome Powell
Trump blasts Jerome Powell as ‘wrong’ after the Federal Reserve chair called US tariffs ‘challenging’ for the central bank.
- United States President Donald Trump has lashed out at Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, saying the economic leader’s “termination cannot come fast enough”.
- Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is scheduled to meet with Trump at the White House, a day after the US president met with a delegation from Japan.