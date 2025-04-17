Live updates,

Trump live: President calls for ‘termination’ of Fed Chair Jerome Powell

Trump blasts Jerome Powell as ‘wrong’ after the Federal Reserve chair called US tariffs ‘challenging’ for the central bank.

Donald Trump speaks at a podium.
US President Donald Trump speaks during a prayer service and dinner on April 16 [Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters]
By Farah Najjar
Published On 17 Apr 2025
  • United States President Donald Trump has lashed out at Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, saying the economic leader’s “termination cannot come fast enough”.
  • Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is scheduled to meet with Trump at the White House, a day after the US president met with a delegation from Japan.