LIVE: New Israeli Gaza ceasefire demand that Hamas disarm is ‘unacceptable’
Hamas is ‘studying’ a new Gaza ceasefire proposal from Israel presented by truce talks mediator Egypt.
- Hamas is reviewing a new ceasefire proposal from Israel and will respond “as soon as possible” as the movement’s spokesperson Sami Abu Zuhri tells Al Jazeera that “the request to disarm Hamas is not acceptable to even hear”.
- Israeli forces killed at least 15 Palestinians in attacks on Gaza since dawn on Monday, medical sources tell Al Jazeera, with the latest strikes targeting tent shelters in the north and south of the enclave.