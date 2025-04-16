Live updates,

LIVE: Israel’s attacks kill 23 in Gaza; fate of US-Israeli captive unclear

UN chief Antonio Guterres says 70 percent of Gaza now under Israeli forced evacuation orders or within military ‘no-go’ zones.

Smoke plumes billow from Israeli bombardment on the east of Gaza City as pictured from Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on April 14, 2025. Israel said on April 12 that it planned to expand its military offensive in Gaza after seizing a new corridor as part of a broader effort to take large parts of the war-battered Palestinian territory. The previous truce with the Palestinian Hamas movement brokered by the US, Egypt, and Qatar which took effect on January 19 collapsed on March 18 as Israel resumed intense strikes on Gaza. (Photo by Bashar TALEB / AFP)
Smoke plumes billow from Israeli bombing in the east of Gaza City on April 14, 2025 [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 16 Apr 2025
  • The military wing of Hamas said contact has been lost with the group guarding US-Israeli soldier Edan Alexander after Israel launched a “direct bombardment” on the area where the captive was being held.
  • Medical sources tell Al Jazeera that at least 23 people have been killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip since dawn on Tuesday, and reports of more attacks and casualties continue.