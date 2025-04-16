Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel’s attacks kill 23 in Gaza; fate of US-Israeli captive unclear
UN chief Antonio Guterres says 70 percent of Gaza now under Israeli forced evacuation orders or within military ‘no-go’ zones.
- The military wing of Hamas said contact has been lost with the group guarding US-Israeli soldier Edan Alexander after Israel launched a “direct bombardment” on the area where the captive was being held.
- Medical sources tell Al Jazeera that at least 23 people have been killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip since dawn on Tuesday, and reports of more attacks and casualties continue.