LIVE: Israel bombs Gaza City hospital, orders people in Nuseirat to flee
Israel says it is planning to attack with ‘great force’ as it orders people to leave parts of Nuseirat and Khan Younis.
- Israeli forces bomb Al Ali Hospital in northern Gaza City as doctors scramble to evacuate the sick and wounded.
- Attack comes after the Israeli military issued new displacement orders for residents of the central Nuseirat refugee camp as well as southern Khan Younis, after intercepting three rockets from the Strip.