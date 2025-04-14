Live updates,

LIVE: Israel pounds Gaza, sick child dies after attack on al-Ahli Hospital

Israeli forces kill 37 in Gaza as global condemnation grows over attack on al-Ahli Hospital.

a boy walks away as smoke rises behind market stalls selling cloths
Israeli strike kills six volunteer brothers delivering food in Gaza, sparking grief and condemnation

By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 14 Apr 2025
  • Israel’s relentless bombardment of Gaza continues, with at least 37 people killed in attacks across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, including six brothers who were volunteers providing food to starving Palestinians.
  • The WHO says a Palestinian child died due to disruption of medical care after Israeli forces bombed the al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City as global condemnation grows over the assault.