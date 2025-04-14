Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel pounds Gaza, sick child dies after attack on al-Ahli Hospital
Israeli forces kill 37 in Gaza as global condemnation grows over attack on al-Ahli Hospital.
- Israel’s relentless bombardment of Gaza continues, with at least 37 people killed in attacks across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, including six brothers who were volunteers providing food to starving Palestinians.
- The WHO says a Palestinian child died due to disruption of medical care after Israeli forces bombed the al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City as global condemnation grows over the assault.