LIVE: Israel kills 34 in Gaza on second day of Eid as thousands flee Rafah

Thousands of Palestinians flee Rafah as UNICEF says Israel has killed 322 children in Gaza since March 18.

a girl cries as she is treated for a bleeding head wound
Video Duration 01 minutes 14 seconds 01:14

Palestinians flee Rafah after new displacement order

By Lyndal Rowlands and Royce Kurmelovs
Published On 1 Apr 2025
  • Thousands of Palestinians are fleeing Rafah in southern Gaza after Israeli forces ordered the evacuation of nearly the entire city and launched deadly attacks on the area.
  • Israeli forces kill at least 34 people on the second day of Eid al-Fitr as Palestinians in Gaza mourn the 15 emergency workers killed by Israel while trying to rescue the wounded on March 23.