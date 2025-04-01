Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills 34 in Gaza on second day of Eid as thousands flee Rafah
Thousands of Palestinians flee Rafah as UNICEF says Israel has killed 322 children in Gaza since March 18.
- Thousands of Palestinians are fleeing Rafah in southern Gaza after Israeli forces ordered the evacuation of nearly the entire city and launched deadly attacks on the area.
- Israeli forces kill at least 34 people on the second day of Eid al-Fitr as Palestinians in Gaza mourn the 15 emergency workers killed by Israel while trying to rescue the wounded on March 23.