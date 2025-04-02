Live updates,

LIVE: Israel’s Gaza blockade reaches 1 month, forces all bakeries to close

Israel stopped all food and other goods from entering Gaza one month ago on March 2, days before it resumed daily bombings.

Palestinians face hunger as Israeli blockade forces Gaza bakery closures

By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 2 Apr 2025
  • Israeli forces continue bombarding Gaza, killing at least 21 people on the third day of the Eid al-Fitr holiday.
  • All bakeries in Gaza, including 25 run by the World Food Programme (WFP), have shut down as Israel’s blockade on the Strip continues for a 31st day, marking the longest siege since the war began.