LIVE: Israel’s Gaza blockade reaches 1 month, forces all bakeries to close
Israel stopped all food and other goods from entering Gaza one month ago on March 2, days before it resumed daily bombings.
- Israeli forces continue bombarding Gaza, killing at least 21 people on the third day of the Eid al-Fitr holiday.
- All bakeries in Gaza, including 25 run by the World Food Programme (WFP), have shut down as Israel’s blockade on the Strip continues for a 31st day, marking the longest siege since the war began.