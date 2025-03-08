Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel keeps up Gaza blockade; Muslim nations endorse Egypt-led plan
Attacks come as Yemen’s Houthis warn Israel of renewed naval operations if it fails to lift its blockade on Gaza in four days.
- Israeli forces attack Gaza City, killing at least two Palestinians, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government defies global calls to end its blockade of the Strip, despite worsening humanitarian conditions.
- The Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) endorses an Egypt-led proposal for Gaza’s reconstructions that counters US President Donald Trump’s proposal to take over and turn the Strip into a Middle Eastern Riviera.