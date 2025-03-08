Live updates,

LIVE: Israel keeps up Gaza blockade; Muslim nations endorse Egypt-led plan

Attacks come as Yemen’s Houthis warn Israel of renewed naval operations if it fails to lift its blockade on Gaza in four days.

A boy and a child carry water in plastic jerrycans at a tent camp for displaced Palestinians whose homes were damaged by Israeli army strikes in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City, Friday, March 7, 2025.
Video Duration 00 minutes 24 seconds 00:24

Houthis to resume attacks if Israel’s Gaza blockade not lifted

By Alastair McCready
Published On 8 Mar 2025
  • Israeli forces attack Gaza City, killing at least two Palestinians, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government defies global calls to end its blockade of the Strip, despite worsening humanitarian conditions.
  • The Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) endorses an Egypt-led proposal for Gaza’s reconstructions that counters US President Donald Trump’s proposal to take over and turn the Strip into a Middle Eastern Riviera.