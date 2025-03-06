Live updatesLive updates,
Trump live: US says it wants to bring ‘peace to both sides’ in Ukraine war
Keith Kellogg says providing Ukraine with military support ‘as long as it takes’ is ‘bumper sticker’, not real strategy.
- United States envoy Keith Kellogg says President Donald Trump is prioritising Washington’s interests in his approach to the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv.
- Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his country will be in a trade war with the US “for the foreseeable future”, calling on Canadians to “buy Canadian”.