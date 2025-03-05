Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine war live: Trump says Zelenskyy ready for talks, mineral deal

Days after public spat, US president says Ukrainian leader has told him he is ready to come to the negotiating table.

US President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.
Trump reads letter from Zelenskyy on readiness for Russia talks

By Nils Adler
Published On 5 Mar 2025
  • US President Donald Trump says his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has told him Ukraine is ready to enter negotiations and finalise a minerals deal with the US, days after their public White House spat.
  • It comes a day after Trump suspended military aid to Ukraine, which has been fighting a full-scale Russian invasion since February 2022.