Russia-Ukraine war live: Trump says Zelenskyy ready for talks, mineral deal
Days after public spat, US president says Ukrainian leader has told him he is ready to come to the negotiating table.
- US President Donald Trump says his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has told him Ukraine is ready to enter negotiations and finalise a minerals deal with the US, days after their public White House spat.
- It comes a day after Trump suspended military aid to Ukraine, which has been fighting a full-scale Russian invasion since February 2022.