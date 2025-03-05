Live updatesLive updates,
Trump live: Canada files WTO complaint against US tariff increases
Greenland’s prime minister hits back at Trump’s pledge to take the Arctic territory, insisting country doesn’t see future with the US or even Denmark.
- The World Trade Organization (WTO) says Canada filed a complaint against the United States over US President Donald Trump’s dramatic tariff increases.
