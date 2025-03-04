Live updates,

LIVE: Israel kills two in Gaza, Trump envoy to return to Middle East

Hamas says Israel’s blockade is ‘collective punishment’ as Netanyahu threatens consequences ‘you cannot imagine’ if captives not released.

children holding pots try to get food
Voices of Gaza: Family breaks fast on rubble in Jabalia, fearing famine’s return amid Israel’s war

By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 4 Mar 2025
  • Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in southern Gaza after cutting off aid to the Gaza Strip and reneging on the ceasefire deal, as Hamas insists on advancing the truce into a second stage.
  • US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff “plans to return to the region in the coming days to work out either a way to extend phase one or advance to phase two”, a State Department spokesperson told Reuters.