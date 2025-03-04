Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills two in Gaza, Trump envoy to return to Middle East
Hamas says Israel’s blockade is ‘collective punishment’ as Netanyahu threatens consequences ‘you cannot imagine’ if captives not released.
- Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in southern Gaza after cutting off aid to the Gaza Strip and reneging on the ceasefire deal, as Hamas insists on advancing the truce into a second stage.
- US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff “plans to return to the region in the coming days to work out either a way to extend phase one or advance to phase two”, a State Department spokesperson told Reuters.